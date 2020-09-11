Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra cross 1-million mark

Maharashtra on Friday crossed one million Covid-19 cases with 24,886 new infections being reported, increasing the total count to 10,15,681. It is the highest single-day jump, the previous highest was 23,816 which was reported on September 9.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 death toll has now increased to 28,724, with 442 fatalities being reported on Friday. The latest fatalities included 49 from the reconciliation of older cases. Of the total deaths, 96 deaths occurred in Pune, followed by 84 in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, 55 in Kolhapur, 51 in Nagpur, 45 in Nashik, 24 in Aurangabad and 17 each in Latur and Akola, while four deaths were from other states.

Mumbai on Friday reported 2,191 new cases and 34 fatalities, taking the tally to 1,65,306, with 8,067 deaths.

Dr. Sanjay Salunkhe, a civil surgeon from Sangli district, said, “We have been continuously ramping up our health infrastructure and had started laying oxygen pipelines for rural and sub-district hospitals too. Our oxygenated bed capacity has increased to more than 1,460 beds in the district and we have 201 ventilators. We trace around 12-15 high and low-risk contact to contain the spread. We expect the rate of the new infections to reduce by the end of this month as the district is currently witnessing its peak of the infection,” he said.