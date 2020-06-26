Coronavirus case tally in Mumbai crosses 70,000; Ashwini Bhide shares city's COVID-19 status

The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai crossed 70,000 while the death toll due to the pandemic exceeded 4,000 on Thursday.
Additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, in charge of the COVID-19 war room, shared Mumbai's COVID-19 status of active cases, bed capacity, testing, doubling rate, etc on social media.
Taking to Twitter, Ashwini Bhide wrote: "Mumbai's latest #COVID19 status at a glance...active cases, bed capacity, testing, doubling rate etc. Total positive as on today r 70990, only 39% ie 27779 cases r active & 39151 cases are recovered. Pl click https://stopcoronavirus.mcgm.gov.in/key-updates-trends to view today's full dashboard."
Mumbai reported 1,365 new cases and 58 deaths since Wednesday evening. The tally of cases in the city rose to 70,990 and death toll reached 4,060. But the doubling rate of cases -- the number of days during which cases double - has now crossed 40 days, while the average growth rate of cases has dropped to 1.72 per cent, said a BMC release.
With 2,141 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery on Thursday, the number of recovered patients increased to 39,151. The city has now 27,779 active cases while 790 new suspected patients have been admitted to hospitals.
