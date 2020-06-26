Coronavirus case tally in Mumbai crosses 70,000; Ashwini Bhide shares city's COVID-19 status

The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai crossed 70,000 while the death toll due to the pandemic exceeded 4,000 on Thursday.

Additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, in charge of the COVID-19 war room, shared Mumbai's COVID-19 status of active cases, bed capacity, testing, doubling rate, etc on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Ashwini Bhide wrote: "Mumbai's latest #COVID19 status at a glance...active cases, bed capacity, testing, doubling rate etc. Total positive as on today r 70990, only 39% ie 27779 cases r active & 39151 cases are recovered. Pl click https://stopcoronavirus.mcgm.gov.in/key-updates-trends to view today's full dashboard."