"Corona war is not an Indo-Pak war": Sanjay Raut attacks Centre for politicising COVID-19 crisis

Owing to the massive rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has backed the idea of imposing lockdown in Maharashtra despite the high economic costs.

The MP slammed union Minister Prakash Javadekar and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for opposing the lockdown in the state. He said, "Corona war is not an Indo-Pak war. No one should politicise this battle against Covid".

"Devendra Fadnavis is a former Chief Minister. He said people don't want lockdown. Yes we know it. But what's the solution to save people's lives?" he told reporters.

Attacking the union minister he said, "Prakash Javdekar, sitting in Delhi, should not give us lectures. He should come here and see. He also has connection with the state... One should not be politicising this."