"Corona war is not an Indo-Pak war": Sanjay Raut attacks Centre for politicising COVID-19 crisis

Owing to the massive rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has backed the idea of imposing lockdown in Maharashtra despite the high economic costs.
The MP slammed union Minister Prakash Javadekar and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for opposing the lockdown in the state. He said, "Corona war is not an Indo-Pak war. No one should politicise this battle against Covid".
"Devendra Fadnavis is a former Chief Minister. He said people don't want lockdown. Yes we know it. But what's the solution to save people's lives?" he told reporters.
Attacking the union minister he said, "Prakash Javdekar, sitting in Delhi, should not give us lectures. He should come here and see. He also has connection with the state... One should not be politicising this."
Amid a surge in cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray has indicated for a lockdown in the state. The decision in the same regards shall be taken today during the meeting with task force. the government has already put in place a night curfew and a weekend lockdown this week. But given that the state is reporting around half the daily surge of infections in the country for three weeks, the Chief Minister said stronger measures were necessary to break the chain of transmission.
"Whether the country needs lockdown or not is something only the Prime Minister can decide. But I feel the Centre will take the decision after their schedule of West Bengal election rallies," he added.
On a better note, the state has administered over 1 crore vaccinations becoming the top state to vaccinate large number of beneficiaries despite shortage of vaccines.