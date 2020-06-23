Corona rejig: Maha govt replaces heads of 3 civic bodies

The Maharashtra Government, in a minor reshuffle, replaced the heads of the Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar and Mira-Bhayandar municipal corporations on Tuesday. Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, having reviewed the Covid-19 crisis in these three civic bodies and Thane district, in particular, had instructed the district administration to step up contact-tracing of patients to stem the spread of the infection.

IAS officer Abhijit Bangar will be the new Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner, replacing the incumbent Annasaheb Misal, in the wake of the spurt in Covid-19 cases in Navi Mumbai, currently numbering 5,923 with 163 deaths.

Navi Mumbai had the highest-single-day death toll and second-highest surge in Covid-19 cases on June 20. The recovery rate is 57 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 3.34 per cent. The surge in cases had resulted in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation setting up a special 1,182-bed hospital at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre on June 11.

Another IAS officer, Dr Raj Dhayanidhi, will be the new Ulhasnagar municipal commissioner, replacing Sameer Unhale, who had only recently taken over. In Ulhasnagar, there are 1,084 Covid-19 cases, with 32 deaths. The UMC had decided to use an artificial intelligence-based tool to quickly identify patients.

Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) will get its ninth chief in as many years on Wednesday, with IAS officer Dr Vijay Rathod replacing the incumbent Chandrakant Dange, who had only been in office for four months.

Known for his no-nonsense attitude and a firm approach, Dange, an IAS officer from the 2010 batch, with MTech degree from IIT (Kharagpur), was striving hard to control the pandemic, which raised its head in the twin-cities less than a month after his appointment in February. As per orders issued by Additional Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, he will be succeeded by Dr Rathod, a 2014 batch IAS officer, currently chief executive officer, Gadchiroli Zilla Parishad.

Under the garb of routine transfers, none of the upright officers, including Vikram Kumar, the first regular direct IAS officer, followed by Suresh Kakani, Subhash Laakhe, Dr Naresh Gite and now C K Dange, have been allowed to complete their terms at the MBMC, despite their hard work and unblemished records. This region currently has 2,510 Covid-19 cases, with 109 deaths so far.

Last week, the government appointed Dr Pankaj Ashiya to head the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, following a rise in COVID-19 cases there.