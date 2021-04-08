Corona is not disease, those who died of it were not fit to live: Sambhji Bhide

Sambhaji Bhide on Thursday said that corona is not a disease, those who died of it were not fit to live.

In 2020, he had said cow urine and ghee made from the milk of the indigenous cow had disinfecting qualities, and the state government and Centre should consider using them to cure COVID-19 patients.

In a video clip that went viral on social media, Bhide can be heard saying, "Corona is not a disease, and people who die from corona are not fit to live. It happens to people with (offensive word) tendency, it is a mental illness."

Speaking about the current restrictions imposed by the government, Bhide said, "the common man is starving and people must revolt and the government should be de-throned."

