Cordelia Drug Bust Case: CBI Records Model Munmun's Statement In Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday recorded statement of model Munmun Dhamecha, one of the accused who was arrested along with Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drug cruise case in 2021, in connection with a case registered against Mumbai NCB official Sameer Wankhede by the CBI.

A source close to Dhamecha said, "In her enquiry, she has majorly spoken about how illegally Sameer Wankhede had arrested her and how he targets celebrities. There was no drugs found on Dhamecha, so there was no point in arresting her. She has not been called again by the CBI. She was enquired for about six hours on Thursday."

Dhamecha's lawyer explained about his client's cooperation with CBI

"My client has cooperated with the CBI and she is helping the agency to unearth the reality and expose the corrupt," said Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan for Munmun Dhamecha.

The CBI had booked Wankhede and four others, including VV Singh Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Superintendent, intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan and two private persons KP Gosavi and Sanville D'Souza on May 11 for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint by the NCB.

In its FIR the CBI had alleged that "Gosavi, D'Souza and others had entered into a conspiracy to extort an amount of ₹25 crores from the family members of Aryan by threatening them with the accusation of offences of possession of narcotics substances. This amount was finally settled for ₹ 18 crores. A token amount of ₹50 lakh was also taken by Gosavi and his aide D'Souza but later a part of this amount of ₹50 lakh bribe money was returned back by them."

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede was also interrogated by CBI

Previously, the CBI had made enquiries with Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede, D'Souza in the case. Wankhede had denied allegations against him.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, following the alleged drug seizure on board the Cordelia cruise ship. He was granted bail by the high court. The Cordelia probe was then taken over by the SIT of NCB which later gave a clean chit to Aryan and five others due to lack of sufficient evidence.