Copy Mumbai model: Deputy CM tells Pune & Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies

Mumbai: Amidst rising coronavirus cases in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation limits, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday has asked the local authorities to set up jumbo facilities on the lines of Mumbai and put in place a computerised mechanism for the management of Covid-19 tests, doctors, ambulances and beds. Pawar invited BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal to share his experience including Mission Zero, Chase the Virus and establishment of Covid health care facilities including jumbo facilities for increasing the bed availability.

Chahal’s presentation comes against the backdrop of the emergence of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad as corona epicentres and the spurt in cases is unabated. In Pune Municipal Corporation jurisdiction the progressive Covid-19 positive cases have surged to 35,219 with 978 deaths while in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area 9,014 cases and 176 deaths as on date.

Chahal informed that the recovery rate in Mumbai is 70%. He also said the senior IAS officers have been deployed for the bed management in private hospitals while ward level war rooms have been set up to disseminate the information on the availability of beds and facilitate admission of Covid 19 patients.

Pawar asked the Pune district administration to emulate the Mumbai model in order to curb the further spread of coronavirus. He directed the administration for the strict implementation of Covid 19 containment strategy. The administration should make available necessary amenities I at the institutional quarantine facilities.

Pawar, who holds the finance and planning portfolio, assured the administration that funds won’t be an issue but insisted that every serious coronavirus patient should get adequate treatment.