Cops using social media to teach covidiots a lesson amid coronavirus lockdown

As of now, the social media is a medium where everything was allowed. There was no scrutiny nor any censorship and one could upload absolutely anything. Amid the coronavirus crisis, “covidiots” decided to use this freedom when the entire nation is under a lockdown. They loiter outside while recording empty streets and also make fun of the policemen on duty and upload it on the social media. However, the state police department has decided to teach them a lesson in a similar way.

State police are uploading videos of these covidiots on the social media. And in such videos, the covidiots are seen saying either sorry to the policemen and requesting others not to repeat their mistakes. This moral policing is being welcomed by the society as well.

Recently, a man named 'Kala Dada' made a video of his joyride with his son in Chalisgaon of Yavatma district. The man who had gone to buy bananas recorded himself telling how he was enjoying this lockdown with no vehicles on roads. After the video went viral, local police traced him and made another video. However, this time, his tone was completely different.