Cops to take doctor’s help in Govandi teacher murder case

Mumbai: Shivaji Nagar police that is investigating the murder of a 30-year-old school teacher, will take the help of a child psychiatrist to know the motive behind the incident.

The 12-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his tuition teacher to death on Monday. After the incident, the boy was sent to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Though police took his statement, he changed it several times, said an officer.

Ayesha Aslam Husiya, 30, a coaching class teacher had been privately teaching the boy at her home for the past five years. On Monday evening, the youth allegedly stabbed Husiya multiple times. She was taken to the Shatabdi Hospital but later shifted to Sion Hospital. She was kept in the ICU but died during the treatment.

After the incident, the boy claimed that a man named Kadar offered him money to kill her. According to Shivaji Nagar police, Kadar is a previous classmate's father. An officer from the police station said that they are verifying the boy's claim.

In one of the statements, the boy claimed that the man gave him Rs 1,000 to kill the teacher. He said that the man threatened to kill him if he failed. He also said that the teacher had hit him with a stick and thus in a fit of rage he stabbed her.

On Monday evening, when the incident took place, the boy said that his mother asked him to collect Rs 2,000 from the teacher. But according to the boy, the teacher scolded him when he asked for the money. His initial version said he felt insulted and went for tuition with a knife and stabbed the teacher when she opened the door.

"Since the boy kept changing his statements, we are taking the help of a child psychiatrist to know the logic of the reason. Similarly, we are verifying all the claims," said an officer.