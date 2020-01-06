Cops to reconstruct woman’s face to establish identity

Mumbai: Mumbai police investigating the murder case of an unidentified woman, whose severed body parts were recovered over five days from three different locations, is likely to reconstruct her face to establish identity, police officials said on Sunday.

“The head is in a decomposed state. We would reconstruct her face, after taking an expert opinion, to help in the identification process,” said Akhilesh Singh, deputy commissioner of police, zone 7. Police has also formed a special team to solve the case.

In March last year, a facial reconstruction of a murder victim had helped the Navghar police to established the identity of the victim and to solve the case. Doctors of KEM Hospital reconstructed the face of the deceased, whose body was found behind Kelkar College in Mulund on January 27 last year.

On Saturday, police found a decomposed head of a woman near the railway tracks in Kurla below the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR).

According to the police officials, “Since the head was not far from the place where the woman’s torso and severed legs were recovered, we suspect that the head is likely to belong to the same woman.

However, we have sent the head for a post mortem, and a DNA testing will be conducted to match it with other body parts.”

The torso of the woman was found on December 30 from Kirod Road in Vidyavihar. A day later, two severed legs below the knee were found near a ground in Ghatkopar. The legs were wrapped in a rexin sheet and dumped in a dustbin.

After the body parts were found, police had alerted their informants from Ghatkopar and adjoining area to trace the missing head of the woman.

On Saturday, V B Nagar police received an information about a severed head lying near the railway tracks below SCLR. According to the police, the head too was wrapped in a polythene and is likely to have being thrown from the bridge.

Recently, the Mumbai crime branch solved a murder case of a musician, Bennett Rebello, 59, whose body was chopped into parts before being disposed.

Crime branch unit 5 solved the case with the help of tailoring tag found on a shirt that was found from Rebello’s body. A minor girl, her boyfriend and a 19-year-old were later arrested for Rebello’s murder.