'Cops' steal gold worth Rs 3.45 lakh from sr citizen couple out on morning walk

Mumbai: A senior citizen couple, who were on their usual morning walk in Shivaji Park, were robbed of jewellery worth Rs 3.45 lakh by two men posing as policemen on Thursday.

An 82-year-old hotelier and his 71-year-old wife, Mahim residents, were on their way to Shivaji Park, Dadar, for their morning walk when near Shobha hotel, two men on a black and white bike stopped them and introduced themselves as policemen. They claimed that there was a nakabandi ahead and asked the couple to remove their jewellery as a matter of precaution.

Next, they offered to pack it for them. Trustingly, the couple handed over their jewellery to them for 'packing'. The woman then handed them her four bangles and her mangalsutra and her husband, his gold chain. The 'policemen' then wrapped the jewellery in paper and left, handing back a paper bundle to the couple.

The couple then proceeded on their walk. A woman who had seen the couple chatting with the duo on the bike asked them what the two men had talked about. When the couple narrated the incident, she felt something was amiss and asked them to check their jewellery. When the couple checked the paper bundle, to their shock, they found it contained stones. Immediately, the couple rushed to Mahim police station and registered an offence against the two men.

"We have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of cheating (420), personating a public servant (170) and common intention (34) against the two and our investigation is underway, we are cheking CCTV footage to get a clue" said an officer from Mahim police station.