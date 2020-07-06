Cops seize tempo with smuggled PDS rice in Kashimira

As the entire nation is in combat mode against coronavirus, some greedy elements continue to deprive the needy of their privilege to essential commodities under the government’s food security schemes.

The Kashimira police led by Senior Police Inspector- Sanjay Hazare, under the guidance of SP- Dr. Shivaji Rathod unearthed a racket in which rice meant to be distributed to the weaker section of the society was being smuggled with an intention of selling the commodity at higher prices in the open market.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a tempo near the Dahisar check post and seized a total of 60 gunny bags of rice each weighing 50 kilograms, bearing marks of the Haryana government. The driver identified as-Shailesh Satish Dubey alias Sonu was taken into custody for further investigations. After mandated confirmations by rationing department officials, that the Public Distribution System (PDS) stock was allegedly meant for sale in the black market, an offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and section 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act-1957 was registered in this context.

“While the driver is arrested, the buyer, seller and mediator of the consignment have been named as accused in the FIR. They will be nabbed soon.” said, Hazare. Investigations revealed that the tempo was headed from Mumbai to a rice mill in Palghar’s Wada district. The seizure brings to focus the clandestine black-marketing of subsidised rice made available to the low income group card holders through fair price shops. It may be recalled that the Kashimira police had seized thousands of bags of unaccounted paddy rice from a private mill in Kashimira in December -2018.