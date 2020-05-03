Cops living in Police station for last 20 days

Mumbai: Despite more than 100 policemen having already contracted coronavirus and thousands of others quarantined over possible exposure to the disease, the state police are not ready to withdraw from the war on this contagion without a fight.

In their battle against the pandemic and to boost the morale of its subordinates, three police officers at Vartak Nagar police station have not gone to their homes for the last 20 days. The step has been taken after three policemen from the police station tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the police officers, recently they have arrested few persons on different charges, however, two of the accused were tested positive for the deadly virus. When 95 policemen from the police station were tested, three of them are found positive for the deadly virus. Following this, three officers and 27 policemen have been quarantined as close contacts of the positive patients.

Thane's Vartak Nagar area has 17 containment zones and more than 50 people from the area are tested positive for the virus. To maintain lockdown guidelines and to check containment zones, policemen still have to go these zones with considerable risk of exposure to the virus.

The state police force has already seen three casualties due to COVID-19. The work pressure and increasing coronavirus threat could impact the morale of state police who are at the forefront of enforcing lockdown measures.

"After three policemen from this station tested positive for COVID-19, we have decided to stay at the police station itself to boost the morale of our police force. Our seniors have also supported us", said Sanjay Gaikwad, senior inspector of Vartak Nagar police station.

Gaikwad along with crime PI Ramesh Jadhav and administration PI Santosh Ghatekar have made police station their home. They have brought all the necessary items, including clothes at the police station and staying there for the last 20 days. The dedication shown by these officers has been applauded by their seniors as well.