Cops injured in an accident on Freeway

A police car plying from South Mumbai to Thane on an official business met with an accident on the Freeway near Wadala on Saturday afternoon. The driver of the car sustained serious injuries, while three police personnel and a female accused sustained minor injuries in the accident. All the injured have been admitted to Sir J J Hospital and are undergoing treatment, said police.

On Saturday, a team of four personnel from Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) had gone to Byculla Women's Jail in South Mumbai to take custody of a female accused, Yasmin Pasha Shaikh in a criminal case. However, while on their way back, when the car was on the northbound road of Freeway, near Wadala, the front right tyre of the police vehicle, Mahindra Bolero car registered with number MH-05-P-130 burst. As an impact, the driver, police constable Kedaya Vasave, 30, lost control over the vehicle and the car collided into a divider and tilted to the right.

While other motorists immediately rushed to the rescue, they helped the car get upright and called the police control room. A police van rushed to the spot with an ambulance and rescued Vasave along with three other policemen-- constable Kale, woman police constables Gangwe and Shanagar and the arrested accused Shaikh. All the injured were rushed to JJ hospital and administered treatment.

Doctors said, while Vasave has been kept under observation due to his serious injuries, others are out of danger. Wadala Police have recorded the accident and the traffic was cleared within an hour, said police.