Cops enforce total lockdown in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli limits

Thane police personnel have been deployed at every entry and exit point on the first day of the ten days lockdown imposed by the Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. Thane police were taking strict against motorists and any other establishments who were found flouting the lockdown norms.

With an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases being reported in Mumbai’s neighbouring cities and satellite townships, a more stringent ten-day lockdown has been imposed in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal limits.

The stringent lockdown in Thane and Kalyan Dombivli city came in force from July 2, at 7 am on will continue till July 12.

All the commercial establishments and transport services were shut, except for essential services. Police barricades were installed between Mulund checknaka and Thane to keep a check on vehicles, leading to huge traffic snarls.

Vivek Phansalkar, Commissioner of Thane Police said, "Around 1500 police personnel's including officers and one CRPF have deployed across the Thane Municipal Corporation jurisdiction".

According to Thane traffic police officials, the department has collected Rs 13,09,200 via penalties and fines against 2744 e-challans issued to 249 two-wheelers, 56 three wheelers and 11 four wheelers under the Thane commissionerate on the first day of the total lockdown.

As on July 2, the total number of coronavirus positive cases has surged to 9530 in the Thane city, 4881 have been discharged, 4291 are currently under the treatment while 352 patients have died due to dreaded virus.

In the twin city of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, as of July 2, the total tally of positive cases reported was 560. This was the highest number of corona positive cases reported in a single day. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases surged to 7485, in Kalyan Dombivli region, 4268 are currently under the treatment, 3090 have discharged while 127 patient have died due to the virus infection.