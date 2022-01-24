Cops book Dahisar resident for duping Bengaluru man to the tune of Rs 57L

A Bengaluru based man has lodged a complaint with the MHB Colony police against a who claimed to be a representative of a Japanese investment company and duped the victim to the tune of Rs 57 lakh, on the pretext of getting him loan financed.



According to the police, the complainant in the case is a resident of Bengaluru and is into waste-management business. The complainant is also member of a cooperative-organisation in Bengaluru that provides financial assistance to its members.



The victim in his complaint had stated that in 2020, the organisation that decided to develop a housing project for its members. The victim then scouted for the person who could provide loan for the said project.



"Through some of the persons known to the victim, he had come across contact of a Dahisar based man who could help in getting the loan. The victim had then contacted the accused, who claimed to have retired from an airline company and was also Indian representative and financial advisor of a Japanese investment company," the FIR stated.



The accused had told the victim that once he submits all related documents, the finance company would sanction the loan in two days. In November 2020, the victim had also met the accused in a hotel in Mumbai.



"The accused had told the victim that he could get Rs 200 crore loan sanctioned on no interest basis for the first two year and two percent interest for next eight years. However, the accused claimed that he would have to pay Rs 57.54 lakh as bank guarantee for loan and verification of documents etc," stated the FIR.



After taking permissions from the senior officials of the organisation, the victim transferred totally Rs 54.54 lakh in the bank account of the accused. The accused had also provided loan related agreement with the victim, police said.



"Later the accused told the victim that Rs 231 crore loan has been sanctioned and for that he demanded further 93600 USD, which the victim refused to give. Since then the victim had been following up with the accused about status of loan, but the accused kept avoiding him after which the victim realised he has been duped and got a police complaint lodged on January 21," the FIR stated.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 08:51 PM IST