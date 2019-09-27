Cop, wife booked for corruption; held

Mumbai: The Mumbai unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a police constable and his wife for engaging in an act of corruption and taking money from people, while taking advantage of the police post. The ACB probe revealed that the police constable had an extra earnings of Rs 22.32 lakh, which he had got from corruption.

A police constable attached to Naigaon police station, Ramesh Aavte (40) was trapped in a corruption net after police received a tip-off about his involvement in corruption acts.

The Mumbai unit of ACB began a probe and found out that Ramesh had been taking advantage of his police post and charging money from people in the name of helping them. The investigation revealed that Ramesh had been involved in corrupt practices since 2000, when he was taking police examinations.

Moreover, police unearthed a shocking fact that Ramesh had deposited the money earned through unjust acts in his wife, Deepali’s bank account. When police checked Deepali’s bank account, they found as much as Rs 22.32 lakh in her account.

The amount is half the amount of Ramesh’s income that he had earned in the last 18 years. While Ramesh retained 18 per cent of the amount earned, he deposited 1441 per cent of the amount in Deepali’s account.

Based on the findings of these investigations, police arrested Ramesh for practicing corrupt acts and Deepali as an accomplice to the crime as she had full knowledge of the act, but chose to stay quiet. The couple was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.