Cop has a narrow escape as kite string injures neck

A 41-year-old Assistant Police Inspector (API) received a deep cut in his neck after a manja (kite string) slashed his neck when the officer was riding his bike on the JJ flyover on Saturday. Following the incident was reported to the police, the MRA Marg Police registered an offence against an unknown person.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when API Rakesh Gavali attached to the Worli Police Station was returning from sessions court. As soon as he climbed the JJ Flyover on his bike he felt a burning sensation in his neck and soon it started bleeding and soon the cop realised that he received a cut to due to the kite string.

Gavali a resident of Naigaon, went to Sir J J Hospital and after taking initial treatment, he was shifted to a private hospital. According to the police, Gavali received a deep cut to his neck and received 10 stitches.

The usage of kite thread has been prohibited in the city limits. The police registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of 188 (disobeying public servant's order) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of other) against an unknown accused. “We will examine the CCTV footages in that area to trace the accused,” said a police officer.