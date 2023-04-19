Navi Mumbai: Convocation ceremony of CKT College held in Khanda Colony

Convocation ceremony of CKT College held in Navi Mumbai | File

The convocation ceremony of graduation and post-graduation students Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha’s Changu Kana Thakur (CKT) Arts, Commerce and Science College (Autonomous) at Khanda Colony was held on Tuesday.

Event presided by former MP Ramsheth Thakur

The event was presided over by the chairman of the organization, former MP Ramsheth Thakur while Vivek Sawant, chief mentor and former managing director of MKCL, was present as the chief guest.

On this occasion, Chief Guest Vivek Sawant said that success is important in life. At the same time, passion and intimacy are the determinants of success. Self-discovery is the purpose of higher education.

Impressing the importance of information and technology, he told the students that Artificial Intelligence is their life partner and will not end their careers.

Ramsheth Thakur in his presidential speech praised the students along with their parents and teachers. At the same time, he wished the students their future progress.

Principal Dr S. K. Patil reviewed the glorious traditions of the college in his speech. On this occasion, the students who graduated as well as the students were felicitated by the dignitaries by giving them bouquets and certificates.