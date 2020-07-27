Conundrum over final-year exams continue: SC to hear Yuva Sena's plea against UGC on Monday

Aaditya Thackeray, who heads the Yuva Sena, had earlier prayed that each university be allowed to chart out its own plan of action with respect to the terminal semester/final year examinations depending on the local conditions in their respective states to provide relief to students.

After filing the petition, Thackeray had said that it was for each and every student across the country, who was being forced to appear for an examination in an "absolutely bizarre judgement" of the situation by the UGC.

''A humble prayer has been made to save lives of lakhs of students, teachers, non-teaching staff and their families by asking UGC to not to be stubborn about enforcing examinations. We believe that academic excellence can't be judged by one examination and for academic excellence, we must calculate the aggregate marks of the past semesters,'' he said in a tweet.