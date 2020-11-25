Contract killer held in Mumbai for Hubli shootout of realtor Irfan Hanchnal

The Juhu unit of Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested the main accused wanted in a shootout at Hubli, Karnataka, wherein a real estate businessman was killed in August this year. The 24-year-old Golu, alias Ankur Singh, alias Anup Singh, was arrested from Andheri railway station on Tuesday. Singh was on the run since the incident on August 6, in which realtor Irfan Hanchnal was shot dead by three attackers in Hubli.

According to police sources, eight accused were arrested by the Old Hubli police in connection with the murder of Hanchnal so far, but the main accused was still at large. Acting on a tip-off about Singh's location in Andheri area, a team led by police inspector Daya Nayak laid a trap on Tuesday evening and apprehended him.

During the interrogation, Singh confessed to his crimes and said that he had fired rounds on the Karnataka-based realtor's chest. Earlier, his aide, Yusuf Bachkana, was arrested by the crime branch sleuths in Dahisar in connection with the shooting. Probe has revealed that Singh was earlier arrested by Mumbai Police in 2016, after which he was lodged at Arthur Road jail, wherein he came in contact with some shooters.

According to sources, Singh and his aides were hired as contract killers to kill the real estate businessman in Karnataka. All the accused in this case have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act. The ATS police are now trying to ascertain if Singh and his aides were involved in any other crimes committed in Maharashtra and Karnataka.