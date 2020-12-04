‘Contraband worth Rs1949 crore seized in 2019-20’

Mumbai

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has detected 412 cases of smuggling resulting in seizure of contraband worth Rs 1,949 crore, the latest statistics for the financial year 2019-20 has revealed.“Through Risk Assessment Techniques and Data Analytics, DRI was able to unearth 761 complex cases of Customs involving duty evasion of amount Rs 2,183 crore,” the agency revealed in a statement on Friday on the occasion of its 63rd foundation day.

During the financial year, DRI busted two factories manufacturing ephedrine in Maharashtra. “In its earnest efforts to preserve the natural habitat and the wildlife, the directorate, besides intercepting consignments of live animals and birds, has struck fear among the smugglers of red sanders, of which a large quantity of 174.5 metric tonnes was seized,” it said adding, “As part of its endeavour to preserve and promote public health, DRI made a number of seizures of smuggled cigarettes valued at Rs 77 crore, detected and prevented smuggling of areca nut and e-wastes. During the financial year, DRI arrested 837 economic offenders thus denting the mafia network. The directorate has significantly contributed to the cause of national security by ensuring interception of dual-purpose technology goods,”The agency stated that the crackdown has been continuing during the pandemic situation as well. “In November 2020, officers of DRI intercepted two trucks and seized 66.4 kg gold valued at Rs 35 crore which was smuggled into India through Indo-Myanmar border. In another case booked in August this year, officers of DRI seized 83.62 kg gold valued at Rs. 42.89 crore from eight passengers who were travelling from Dibrugarh to New Delhi. In a three-day long operation codenamed operation ‘Calypso’, DRI busted an international drug smuggling racket with the seizure of 3.3 kg of cocaine,” it added.

DRI stated that it has been at the forefront in international Customs collaborations and has Customs Mutual Assistance Agreements with over 60 countries, where thrust is on information exchange and learning from the best practices between customs administrations.