Contra lane on P D'Mello Road to beat peak hour traffic

In a bid to beat traffic woes on the P D'Mello Road in south Mumbai during peak hours, the Mumbai Traffic Police have started a contra lane. This lane will facilitate vehicular movement during morning peak hours towards southbound and northbound during evening peak hours. This contra lane strategy has allowed the clearance time to cut down to half and given a sigh of relief to the motorists.

Officials said that the four-lane P D’Mello Road, which sees 300 to 350 vehicles per hour, per kilometer, has been one of the most congested roads during the peak hours, had to be studied closely and the idea of contra lane was formulated. The P D’Mello Road is mostly used by people to get to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and acts like an arrival/departure point for passengers taking long-distance trains.

"It means that a number of taxis and cab aggregators will be using this stretch, hence a taxi lane has been formulated near the CSMT roundabout. Similarly, the contra lane on the P D'Mello Road will be southbound in the morning peak hours and northbound in the evening peak hour to manage the traffic," said a senior traffic police official requesting confidentiality.

Similarly, considering the onset of the festive and shipping season, the Mumbai Traffic Police have made a few changes in south Mumbai considering the festive rush of citizens for shopping near Crawford Market as well. Police have facilitated a dedicated taxi lane from Crawford Market to Carnac Bunder and barricaded the footpaths near LT Road for a better pedestrian experience.