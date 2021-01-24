Contour device procedure performed on patient who ignored severe headache

Headaches, in most cases, are not meant to last for a longer time and are harmless. While this is true, a 56-year-old woman in the city almost lost her life as she didn’t take her headache seriously and suffered from a brain aneurysm.

A brain aneurysm also known as a cerebral or intracranial aneurysm can be termed as a spot of the weakness of a brain artery. It is like a balloon on an artery. Since the wall of the artery is weakened due to an aneurysm, it can rupture too. A ruptured aneurysm leads to bleeding into the brain causing a haemorrhagic stroke. The typical symptoms are a sudden onset of headache, loss of consciousness, and drowsiness.

A patient brought almost brain dead at Global Hospitals was saved due to the timely treatment by the doctors. A team headed by Dr Nitin Dange, Senior Consultant - Endovascular Neurosurgeon, Global Hospitals, Mumbai, treated her with a procedure using a contour device. The patient who was also COVID-19 positive did not have any neurological problems and resumed her daily routine.

Kanchan Darge was busy with her daily routine when she suddenly experienced a headache. After ruling it out as a normal one, she popped a pill and continued with her chores. Later, her family members panicked as she was jolted out of her normal life. Due to unbearable pain, the patient was admitted to a private hospital in 2017, where open brain surgery was performed on her for a right-sided brain aneurysm. The patient had developed left-sided half of body weakness and speech difficulty after this surgery.

Dr Dange said the patient was brought to the hospital and insisted treatment for another side mirror aneurysm without surgery and least risky and she was treated with minimally invasive endovascular treatment using contour device

“This patient was admitted with severe headache and drowsiness. Her tests revealed that she was COVID positive, and was in the COVID ICU for further management. By adhering to the COVID protocol, she was offered a new technique by the intervention (without open surgery) for the aneurysm. The new device called contour was explained to the relatives as well as the patient,” he said.

Dr Dange further added that the intrasacular device fits into the neck of the aneurysm to stop the blood flow into the aneurysm and successfully treat it. The procedure by contour device helps in a complex aneurysm that arises at the branching of the main vessels present in the brain and prevents it from rupturing.

It is safe, heals the aneurysm naturally, and the post-operative requirement of blood-thinning medications is minimal. “The procedure was performed for 2 hrs and she was discharged without any neurological issues with the aneurysm secured. A headache that lasts for a longer duration is a warning sign. Pay attention to this minute symptom and get yourself treated,” he concluded.

Kanchan Darge, a Patient, said she self-medicated for a headache and was habituated to take painkillers and tried home remedies. After the treatment, she is fit and healthy. However, she urged people not to commit the same mistake which she did. “I didn’t discuss my problem with my family. They got to know about it only when my health worsened. Don’t ignore drowsiness and get a timely diagnosis. I want to thank the doctor and my family for their cooperation and support,” she said.