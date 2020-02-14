Contents of articles on Savarkar based on facts’: Congress

Mumbai: The Congress in Maharashtra on Thursday said the contents of two articles on freedom fighter Veer Savarkar published in a party magazines are based on "facts" and there is no question of withdrawing them.

The critical articles on Savarkar, featuring in 'Shidori', a Marathi magazine of the Maharashtra Congress, have triggered a controversy with the BJP demanding a ban on the publication for carrying "malicious" content and also an apology from the party.

One of the articles has described Savarkar as an "apologist".

BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has demanded a ban on the magazine.

Rejecting Fadnaviss demand, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said all references in the magazine about Savarkar are "factual" and hence party would not withdraw them.