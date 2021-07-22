Container truck gets stuck under bridge in Sion

A major traffic jam was reported at Gandhi Market, near Kings Circle in Sion, after a container got stuck under the bridge during the wee hours of Thursday. The traffic police immediately swung into action and started diverting traffic to clear the jam.

It took two cranes to pull out the container.

According to the Matunga traffic division officials, container was on the southbound arm below the Gandhi Market railway bridge. As the container was quite high, it got stuck under the bridge. The traffic cops tried to move the vehicle, but in vain.

Then, two cranes were roped in to move the container. However, by then, vehicles had piled up for close to 200m. Traffic was cleared at 9.15am.