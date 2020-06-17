Contact tracing has been increased to 1:10 ratio; over over 78 lakh people screened: BMC tells Bombay HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court was on Tuesday informed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ramped up COVID-19 contact tracing in the city to a 1:10 ratio, and that it plans to increase it to a 1:15 ratio in the coming days.

A bench of Justice Shahrukh Kathawalla was told that for every COVID-19 patient, the BMC earlier identified at least 10 high and low-risk contacts and placed them in institutional or home quarantine. The bench was further told that on June 12 alone, the civic body screened more than 19,000 people who may have come in contact with infected persons, while over 78 lakh such people had been screened so far.

This comes after an affidavit filed by the assistant commissioner from E ward.

The bench was dealing with a petition filed by a few developers challenging the requisition of their redeveloped buildings in Byculla, Worli and Andheri by the civic body to use them as quarantine facilities. Pursuant to earlier orders, the BMC on Tuesday apprised the bench of the fact that it won't be using the buildings at Andheri and Worli but would continue using the one at Byculla, which has a capacity of over 1,000 beds.

To further their point, the civic body said that it has decided to use this building as it is close to the civic-run Kasturba and Nair Hospitals, and added that it would pay Rs 25 lakh as monthly rent to the developer.

The matter would be next heard on Friday.