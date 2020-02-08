Consumer Forum asks CCD to compensate Rs 10,000 after cockroach found in customer's cold coffee

A Bandra consumer forum on Thursday ordered Coffee Day Global Ltd to pay Rs 10,000 to two customers who had filed a complaint against it after one of them found a dead cockroach in their cold coffee.

Navi Mumbai residents Prachi Patil and Rameshchandra Kumavat had gone to the coffee chain’s outlet in Phoenix Market City in Kurla and ordered snacks and cold coffee. When they had almost finished the coffee, they found a dead cockroach in it. The duo's complaint said they suffered acidity, shivering and dullness thereafter.

The complaint was filed in January 2018 against Coffee Day Group subsidary. Dissatisfied with the its response when they brought the matter to its notice at the counter and later to its customer care department, they had approached the consumer forum, demanding a compensation of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10,000 in litigation costs. They had submitted to the forum a photograph of their find, the bill and the emails they had sent to its customer care department.