Consumer Connect: Promoter Liable To Give Refund With Interest Over Failed Possession, Says Expert

In 2014, I had booked a flat in Vashi. As per the agreement, the builder was supposed to hand over possession in December 2016. However, till date he has not done so. Also, the work is incomplete. I requested him to cancel my booking and refund my money along with interest, but he refused. Where should I file a complaint against him?

--- Madhav Shende, Airoli

You want to withdraw from the project because the builder is not giving you possession as per the agreement. Section 18 of RERA will come to your rescue, which specifically states that “where the promoter is unable to give possession of an apartment by the date specified in the agreement for sale, he shall be liable to return the amount received by him with interest at prescribed rate, including compensation on demand by the allottee”. Thus, as a first step, you should send him a written notice claiming refund along with interest and compensation. If he fails to respond, you can lodge a complaint against him under RERA.

Also, section 2(11) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, defines "deficiency" as “any fault, imperfection, shortcoming or inadequacy in the quality, nature and manner of performance which is required to be maintained by or under any law for the time being in force or has been undertaken to be performed by a person in pursuance of a contract or otherwise in relation to any service”. As per this definition, it is open for you to approach the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, provided you have not purchased this flat for resale or for any commercial purpose. The pecuniary

jurisdiction of the Commissions is decided solely by the consideration you have paid; which is district commissions for an amount up to Rs50 lakh, state commissions for more than Rs50 lakh but less than Rs2 crore and national commission for more than Rs2 crore. Though you have both the options open, you cannot file your complaint at both the places. You will have to choose any one of them.

Advertisements have a great impact on children, especially when it is done by any sportsperson or celebrity. Do we have any control over celebrities who take part in such misleading advertisements?

-- S. Subramanian, Mumbai

Yes, it is a fact that advertisements, especially those shown on TV have a great impact, particularly on children. You can lodge a complaint before the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) electronically through the e-daakhil portal “www.edaakhil.nic.in”. CCPA is an Authority created by the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, to protect, promote and enforce the rights of consumers (as a class), and prevent violation of consumers’ rights and unfair trade practices. The Authority also has to ensure that no false or misleading advertisement is made of any goods or services and no person takes part in the publication of any ad which is false or misleading.

Section 21 of the Act has provided for action against the celebrities (endorsers) who participate in false and misleading ads. The law expects that these endorsers exercise due diligence before participating in any ad. For example, when a particular endorser makes a claim that consumption of a particular brand of cookies will make a child intelligent, he is expected to satisfy himself about the truthfulness of the claim before accepting such an ad. If he is able to show that he has exercised due diligence to verify the genuineness of the claims made in the ad regarding the product or service being endorsed by him, he shall not be liable to a penalty. But if he fails to exercise due diligence, and if the CCPA is satisfied after investigation that any ad is false or misleading and is prejudicial to the interest of any consumer or is in contravention of consumer rights, it may issue directions to the concerned trader/ manufacturer/endorser/ advertiser/ publisher, to discontinue or modify such an ad.

Apart from such directions, a penalty of upto Rs10,000 followed by a fine up to Rs50 lakh for every subsequent contravention may be imposed on them, including endorsers.

In addition to such penalties, if it deems necessary, the CCPA can prohibit such endorsers from making endorsement of any product or service for a period up to one year and up to three years for every subsequent contravention.

I have purchased four industrial refrigerators for my business in 2022. But two of them are not working properly and as per the technician, they have some manufacturing defect. Can I file a complaint before the consumer commission?

--- Vipin Seth, Mumbai

No. You cannot lodge your complaint before the consumer commission if the goods are purchased for commercial purpose.

(Dr Archana Sabnis is an expert on consumer laws who is practising at consumer disputes redressal fora at district, state and national levels since 2000. She is on the panel of conciliators of Maha RERA and is associated with the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat.)

