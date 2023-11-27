Consumer Connect: 'MahaRERA Conciliation Acts As An Option For Dispute Resolution,' Says Expert

Consumer Connect | FPJ

I had booked 1 BHK flat in Kurla for Rs78 lakh in January 2022 by paying Rs35 lakh in instalments. Due to my wife’s major operation I was unable to pay my last three instalments due to my financial difficulties. However, the builder is also behind schedule in completing the construction. The builder has now approached MahaRERA against me for not complying with his demand of paying the instalments along with 24% interest per annum or alternatively seeking cancellation of agreement. I am interested in continuing in the project by paying my arrears but the interest demanded is exorbitant. MahaRERA has now referred this matter for conciliation. I want to know can the builder file a complaint against the homebuyer in MahaRERA or is it only the homebuyers who can approach MahaRERA? Is his demand of 24% interest on the defaulted instalments justified?

Ibrahim Sheikh

As per Section 31 of RERA Act, any aggrieved person can approach MahaRERA for violation of any provisions of RERA Act, Rules and Regulations. Section 19 of RERA enumerates the rights and also the duties of the allottees / homebuyers and Section 19(6), in particular, stipulates that every allottee shall be responsible for making payments to the builder as per the time lines specified in the agreement for sale. Hence if your builder is aggrieved by your non-payment of instalments for whatever reason, he is entitled to approach MahaRERA against you for necessary relief. However, his demand of interest payment at 24% per annum on delayed instalments is patently illegal. Section 19 (7) requires you to pay interest at the rate prescribed by MahaRERA rules, which MCLR rate plus 2% and definitely not 24 %.

Your matter is now referred for conciliation. Section 32 (g) of RERA Act provides for amicable dispute resolution through conciliation. Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP), a leading consumer body, had proposed to MahaRERA such conciliation mechanism under Section 32 (g) of RERA. Under this scheme there is a MahaRERA Conciliation Bench comprising of a representative from MGP and another representative from the Developers’ Association like NAREDCO, CRDEAI or MCHI. This bench tries to resolve the dispute between homebuyers and builders in an informal and amicable manner without giving unnecessary emphasis on technicalities of law or without deciding who is right or wrong.

The proceedings before the benches are party-centric, simple and there is no need to engage advocates (although advocates are not barred from appearing). The conciliators are trained and experienced and they facilitate dispute resolution by bringing both parties face-to-face. If both parties, with the help of Conciliators, arrive at mutually agreed settlement, the consent terms are drawn in the presence of the conciliators and the same are sent to MahaRERA Authority, which takes the same on record and passes the order which makes this settlement binding and enforceable.

Since this is a mutually settled agreement, there is no question of any appeal. Thus, if conciliation is successful, it is beneficial to both parties in terms of cost and time. If, however, parties fail to arrive at a mutually acceptable settlement, the parties will have to go back to MahaRERA, where the matter will be heard strictly in accordance with law and with attendant delays and Appeal and further appeal etc. Hence I would highly recommend not only you but any disputing parties in MahaRERA to explore possibility of resolving their disputes amicably through MahaRERA conciliation. Currently there are 45 MahaRERA Conciliation Benches functioning in Maharashtra.

I had booked a 2 BHK flat in Andheri (West) by paying an initial amount of Rs15 lakh in April 2019. Total price of the flat was Rs2.2 crore. The builder had issued an allotment letter in which he had indicated a date of possession December 2022. Thereafter, on his demand I have paid further amount of Rs10 lakh. The builder has not executed the agreement for sale and the construction is at standstill. There are no prospects of my getting this flat for at least next one year and hence I wish to withdraw. However, the builder is ready to cancel the booking by deducting my initial payment of Rs15 lakh and ready to refund me only Rs10 lakh and that too without interest. Am I entitled to claim full refund with interest? Can I approach MahaRERA for this purpose?

Ashwin Desai

From the facts narrated by you it is evident that the total price of your flat is Rs2.2 crore and you have paid Rs 25 lakh to the builder. The builder has only issued an allotment letter and not executed an agreement for sale despite collecting more than 10% of the flat cost. He has also represented to you vide the allotment letter that the possession would be given by December 2022 and he has failed to do so. No doubt the intervening Covid pandemic gives the builder some concession.

However, even currently the construction work has come to standstill. Under such circumstances the builder cannot refuse to refund the entire amount along with interest as prescribed under RERA Act. Please note that no builder can collect more than 10% of the cost of the flat from a homebuyer without first entering into a written agreement for sale as per Section 13 of RERA Act. In your case the builder is guilty of violation of Section 13 by collecting more than 10% of the flat cost without entering into an agreement for sale.

Secondly, there is along delay and there are no prospects of your getting the flat for another one year. As per Section 18 of RERA the builder is liable to refund you the entire amount of Rs 25 lakh with the interest as prescribed under MahaRERA rules and also compensation, in view of this long delay. The builder my try to take advantage of the fact that there is no agreement for sale and hence contending that you are bound by terms of the allotment letter. However, this argument will not be tenable in law for two reasons.

Adv Shirish V Deshpande, Chairman, Mumbai Grahak Panchayat

Email: shirish50@yahoo.com