Consumer Connect: It Is Essential To Have Good Doctor-Patient Relationship, Says Doctor

I wish to know what is ‘informed consent’ and what are the rights and duties of a patient?

Jivika Joshi, Nanded

You have three questions: Informed consent, rights of a patient and duties of a patient. Since all of them are very important, let us discuss them one by one.

(i) ‘Informed consent’ is a less spoken but extremely important topic. It is essential to have a good doctor-patient relationship, where the faith in each other plays a significant role. In the olden days, we used to say that the patient is half cured once he sees the assuring face of the doctor. Thus, to develop this relationship, ‘disclosure’ is very important. This forms the basis of ‘informed consent’. Also, Right to Information and Right to Make Choice are the rights given by the consumer Act to the consumers / patients. Thus, the consumer (patient) has the right to know about the examination / investigations / treatment plan / surgery, etc, to make an ‘informed choice’. Unless the patient or his relatives get full information about the disease he is suffering from, proposed line of treatment, etc, from the treating doctor, it will not be possible for them to make the right choice. Before obtaining consent, the doctor or his assistant is duty bound to make the patient and his / her relatives aware about the nature of examination the patient will undergo, what disease he is suffering from or what is the diagnosis, the treatment he is going to start, pros and cons of such treatment, prognosis, any other alternative treatment available and if so, pros and cons of such treatment, rough estimate about the expenses, period required for cure, necessity of the hospital stay, etc.

If the doctor is planning any surgical procedure, then he should inform the patient and the relatives about the risks involved in the surgery, any other alternative or nonsurgical treatment available, pros and cons of such surgery, type of anaesthesia to be administered, its inherent risks, whether the procedure requires any blood transfusion, etc. The consent given by the patient or his relatives (where the patient is not able to give such consent, e.g.minor child, mentally unfit person, unconscious patient, etc) after receiving all such relevant and required information is ‘informed consent’.

(ii) A few important rights are:

a. Right to avail adequate relevant information as mentioned under ‘informed consent’.

b. Right to confidentiality, privacy and dignity.

c. Right to access a copy of the case papers, patient records, investigation reports and detailed bill (itemized), etc.

d. Right to seek second opinion and to choose alternative treatment if options are available.

e. Right to choose a source for obtaining medicines or tests. The hospitals cannot force the patients to purchase the medicines from the hospital pharmacies or get the tests done from a particular lab.

f. Right to be heard and seek redressal: Every Hospital shall have/establish a time bound grievance redressal mechanism.

g. Right to protection and compensation for patients involved in clinical trials.

h. Right to patient education

(iii) As for duties of patient , we know that every coin has two sides, rights and duties go hand in hand. Since the patient has rights, he owes duties towards the treating doctor and also to the society.

Briefly, patient responsibilities can be summarized as:

a. Not to take self-medication.

b. Give proper and correct history and information to the doctor.

c. Follow the instructions given by the doctor, take all precautions and medicines as instructed by him or her.

d. Never resort to violence, respect dignity of doctors and other hospital staff, pay hospitals agreed fees on time.

e. Avoid spreading of any contagious disease by following isolation, if so instructed by the treating physician.

(Dr Archana Sabnis is an expert on consumer laws who is practising at consumer disputes redressal fora at district, state and national levels since 2000. She is on the panel of conciliators of MahaRERA and is associated with the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat.)