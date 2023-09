Consumer Connect | FPJ

I want to file a complaint in the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission against a manufacturer for a defective mobile phone. Can I file it myself? What is the procedure?

Ravi Sathey, Girgaum, Mumbai

Yes, you can file the complaint individually. You will have to file it online on edakhil portal of the concerned district commission (depending upon the location of the shop or your residence) While filing the complaint, you have to make both the shopkeeper and the manufacturer parties. In the pleadings be specific about what relief you expect and againstwhom. State it clear whether you want the handset to be repaired or replaced or you want a refund. Also annex a statement of claim you are asking forthe cost of the complaint and compensation. It will be better to explain the reasons for it and justify the amount you claim. Even if you don’t have any claim against the shopkeeper, it is better to add him as a necessary party, as you have purchased from him. Mention it clearly what relief you expect and from which of the opposite parties.

Mention all the necessary facts like date of purchase, type of defect, how many times and where the handset was sent for repairs, receipts of the bills paid for such repairs etc. should be mentioned. Though the complaint can be filed before the district commission within the local limits of whose jurisdiction (a) the opposite party or each of the opposite parties carries on business or has a branch office or personally works for gain; or (b) any of the opposite parties carries on business or has a branch office (with the permission of the district commission) (c) where the cause of action, wholly or in part, arises; or (d) where you are residing or personally working, it might be convenient to you to file the complaint as per the last clause, ie at the commission having jurisdiction over the place where you are residing or working.

This file should be uploaded in PDF format, along with an affidavit, claim statement, list of documents, annexures, etc. Each of these files should be less than 20MB. After successful uploading, it will direct you towards the verification. You will get an OTP, which you will need even at the time of filing a physical complaint. Then you will be asked to pay the fee online.

The complaint will then be placed before the bench for admission. Once it is admitted, you should serve the copies of your complaint along with all the annexures to each of the opposite side.

I had purchased a place for starting a restaurant in September 2019. But during every rainy season, there is heavy leakage. I had informed the builder and asked him to do proper waterproofing. But he has ignored it. Can I ask for the repair cost along with the compensation if I file my complaint before the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission?

Naresh Poojari, Mumbai

First of all, you cannot file your complaint before the CDRC, because you have purchased a commercial place for business. The Consumer Protection Act has expressly excluded a person who obtains such goods for any commercial purpose from the definition of the “consumer”.

Though the doors of CDRC are closed for you, you can file your complaint under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, ie RERA. In this Act, there is no such distinction made whether the flat/ apartment/ shop is purchased for personal use or resale or for commercial purpose. But all such purchasers come under a common term of “allottees”.

Also, since you have purchased it in September, 2019, you are well within the period of limitation, as Section 14 (3) of the Act says: “In case any structural defect or any other defect in workmanship, quality or provision of services or any other obligations of the promoter as per the agreement for sale relating to such development is brought to the notice of the promoter within a period of five years by the allottee from the date of handing over possession, it shall be the duty of the promoter to rectify such defects without further charge, within 30 days, and in the event of promoter’s failure to rectify such defects within such time, the aggrieved allottees shall be entitled to receive appropriate compensation in the manner as provided under this act.”

I filed a complaint against one misleading advertisement before the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) six months ago. I have been waiting for the date for hearing of mycomplaint. But till today, I have not received any notice.

Soumil Mitra, Mumbai.

CCPA has been created by the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 specifically to regulate matters relating to violationof rights of consumers, unfair trade practices and false or misleading advertisements which are prejudicial to the interests of public and consumers and to promote, protect and enforce the rights of consumers as a class. Thus, once you file the complaint before the CCPA, it is considered as a class action case. In such case, it is not mandatory for the CCPA to call the complainant for the hearing. It can take action on its own. Only if CCPA thinks it essential, you will be called for the hearing.

(Dr Archana Sabnis is an expert on consumer laws who is practising at consumer disputes redressal fora at district, state and national levels since 2000. She is on the panel of conciliators of Maha RERA and is associated with the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat.)

