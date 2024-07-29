Consumer Connect: 'Be Extra Careful About Dubious Prime Day Deals,' Says Expert

Consumer Connect | FPJ

Q. The ‘Amazon Prime Day’ Grand Sale took place on July 21 and 22. Amazon’s aggressive ad campaign made tall claims that this was a ‘Big Discount Sale’, and attractive deals awaited consumers. My experience, however, was otherwise. I purchased a Hindustan Unilever water purifier with an MRP of Rs11,050 for Rs8,490 – a discount of 23% – from Amazon on July 16. The ‘Prime Day Deal’ offered the same water purifier for Rs8,999, a 19% discount. Soon after the sale, the price of the product was Rs8,317 (25% discount). In short, during this ‘Grand Sale’ the price was not cheaper but in fact higher. Isn’t this unfair? Where can I complain against such practices of Amazon? Are such short-duration sales permissible in law?

Kumar Tamhankar, Kandivali

A. As far as Amazon’s Prime Day sale of two days and the prices offered before, during, and after these two days, I find a few objectionable things. Firstly, the very short period of sale. The Consumer Protection Act treats sales of such short durations as “unfair and unreasonable” because the consumers are not given enough time to compare the quality and prices of goods, and thus they are tempted to jump at such bargain sales and get deceived. Secondly, on going through Amazon’s aggressive campaign, it is noticed that consumers were being influenced to buy during these two days when they would get products of leading brands at “incredible discounts” and with “incredible savings”.

Since the water purifier prices on the Amazon platform before and after the sale period of two days were cheaper than the prices offered during these two days, it is gross deception. It amounts to a deceptive, fraudulent and unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Both the seller and Amazon are answerable.

You can complain to the chief commissioner of the Central Consumer Protection Authority with evidence by email under Section 17 of CPA, 2019 (email: ccpa-doca@gov.in). It is not only Amazon, many other big e-com players have been regularly playing this game of “deceptive discounts” with aggressive ad campaigns. Thousands of gullible consumers do get influenced, trapped, and cheated by such gimmicks.

(Advocate Shirish Deshpande is the chairman of Mumbai Grahak Panchayat. Queries may be sent to shirish50@yahoo.com)