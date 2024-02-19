Consumer Connect: 'At Least Three Tenders Are Must For Re-Development,' Says Expert

Consumer Connect | FPJ

Our building (24 flats) is going in for redevelopment and has invited offers from builders. However, only one builder applied and the general body has accepted his offer after negotiations. But he is not ready to give bank guarantee (BG). If the society receives only one offer, shouldnt it invite fresh bids to get competitive offers? Should there not be at least three offers?

Prabhakar Mule, Mahim

The procedure to select the developer is governed by state government guidelines of July 4, 2019. Also, section 79 A of the MCS Act’s Clause 16 (b) clearly states that for tenders to be competitive, it is essential that at least three offers are received.

However, if less than three are received, then a minimum of one week’s extension should be granted. If, despite extension, less than three tenders are received, one more week’s extension should be granted. Despite this, if less than three tenders are received, as many tenders as are received shall be placed at the special general body meeting and one can be selected.

Thus, all attempts should be made to get at least three tenders. In your case, it appears that your society did not make any attempts to get at least three tenders as per the guidelines. It is not clear from your question if your society has already appointed the said developer.

You may suggest the society to still invite fresh tenders, if possible. Alternatively, since your issue is refusal of the developer to give BG, you should inform the secretary to ensure that it is given to the extent of 20% of the project’s value. In case the developer declines, you can refuse to vacate your flat. If necessary, you may even challenge the appointment of the developer.

I and 30 other colleagues from my office had booked flats in Virar with Jayant Paranjape builder in 1994. I had paid Rs25,000 and others have paid between Rs25,000 and Rs45,000. In spite of repeated reminders, the builder has neither constructed our flats nor refunded our money. How do we get refund? Which consumer forum must we approach?

Vijay Salokhe, Andheri

It is surprising that you are raising the issue of non-delivery of flat and refund after more than 30 years. The law expects every litigant to be diligent about his rights and the legal remedies available to him. Sec 69 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 requires consumers to file complaints within two years from the date on which cause arises.

However, the consumer commissions are vested with discretionary power to condone the delay in filing the complaint provided the complainant satisfies that he had sufficient cause for not filing complaint in time. I wonder if you have such a cause, which prevented you and your colleagues from filing the complaint within two years.

(Adv Shirish Despande is the chairman of the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat.)

