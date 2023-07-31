Consumer Connect: Action Against Bank Only If It Deducts More Than 1% Deposit, Says Expert

Consumer Connect | FPJ

My brother gifted me a mobile handset four months ago, which was purchased from Akola. However, the very next week there was a problem and I gave it to a service centre of the company. In spite of the repairs the screen suddenly went blank. The man at the service centre said there could be a manufacturing defect and it would take a week to repair. However, even after a month there is no response. Since I received the handset as a gift, can I take action against the service centre?

MS Bhatt, Mumbai

Yes, you can file a complaint before the consumer disputes redressal commission for “defective goods”. The Consumer Protection Act, 2019 has defined a “consumer” as “any person who buys any goods for a consideration and includes any user of such goods when such use is made with the approval of such buyer”.

Even though you have not paid for the handset, you are using it with the consent of your brother. Thus, as per the CPA, you are the beneficiary. Hence, you enter the shoe of the buyer and can file a complaint. Section 34 (2)(d) of the CPA, 2019 allows the complainant to file the complaint where he resides or personally works for gain. The district commission, if sees merit in your complaint, can direct the opposite party (a) to remove the defect or (b) to replace the handset with a new one or (c) return the price, along with interest.

I had treated a patient in 2016 for incisional hernia. After that she never came to me. Now, in June 2023, I received a notice from the district commission to appear in a complaint filed by that patient against me. Apart from the notice, I have not received any other document. I have no idea what the complaint is all about. In such a case, what should I do?

Dr DY, Raigad

Section 69 (1) of the CPA, 2019 has provided that the commission shall not admit a complaint unless it is filed within two years from the date on which the cause of action has arisen. So if you treated the patient in 2016 and never saw her after that, then as per the Act, prima facie, it is beyond the period of limitation. But if the damage done while treating the patient comes to the knowledge of the patient at a later stage, the limitation period will start from such later date. Just to give an example, in case of failed tubal ligation, the period of limitation will start not from the date of tubal ligation, but from the date when she becomes aware that she has conceived despite tubal ligation. Since the complaint has been registered by the commission and you have received a notice to remain present, you must remain present, either in person or through your authorised representative. You may appoint a lawyer, but it’s not mandatory. It is advisable that you talk to the complainant and try to redress her grievance amicably.

I hold an account under Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme, 2019, since January 2021 in which I had deposited some money. Now for some family emergency, I wanted to withdraw this deposit. But the bank has deducted some amount from my deposit while giving me the refund. Can I sue the bank?

Gautam R, Mumbai

You can take action against the bank only if it deducts more than 1% of the deposit. You have deposited under Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme of the central government, which is governed by The Government Savings Promotion Act, 1873. Section 6 of this scheme gives directions in case of premature closure of the account. As per Section 6(1)(iii), if the account is closed on or after the expiry of two years from the date of its opening, an amount equal to 1% of the deposit shall be deducted and the balance shall be paid to the account holder. Thus the bank will deduct 1% of your deposit and refund you the balance amount..

(Dr Archana Sabnis is an expert on consumer laws who is practising at consumer disputes redressal fora at district, state and national levels since 2000. She is on the panel of conciliators of MahaRERA and is associated with the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat.)