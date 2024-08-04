Consumer Commission Orders Developer To Refund Flat Booking Amount Canceled During COVID-19

Mumbai: Court Acquits Accused In 2010 Email Case, Finds No Evidence Linking Him To Indian Mujahideen | Representational Image

The South Mumbai District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has penalized S D Corp, a joint venture of Shapoorji Pallonji and the Dilip Thacker Group, for canceling a flat booking during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic without refunding the booking amount of Rs 19,38,750. The commission has ordered the developer to repay the entire booking amount with an interest rate of six percent from September 2020 within 30 days.

Additionally, if the developer fails to pay within the specified time limit, the firm will have to pay an additional Rs 13,90,000 to the complainant along with nine percent interest from the date of the complaint registration in February 2023.

Shailesh Parvate and two family members booked a flat in the developer's Kandivali project, Astron Towers. Parvate booked a 765 sq ft flat on the 14th floor for a total cost of Rs 1,93,87,500. According to the complaint, the developer requested a 10 percent booking amount, totalling Rs 19,38,970.

However, even after receiving this amount, the developer did not execute a registration agreement. In March 2020, the developer demanded an additional Rs 42 lakh for taxes without providing updates on the construction progress or explaining the layout plan or other services.

The complainant was unable to pay the remaining amount due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The developer not only kept the paid amount but also canceled the booking.

Aggrieved by these actions, the complainant approached the commission and filed a case. When the developer was asked to file a reply, they failed to do so, resulting in the case being heard ex parte.