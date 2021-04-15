Constable dies of COVID-19, death toll reaches 102 in Mumbai Police

A 56-year-old police constable attached to D N Nagar police station succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon during his treatment for COVID-19. The constable, identified as Akhlaq Ahmed Patel, was admitted to a COVID care hospital on April 7 and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit on April 12. Patel's death takes the COVID casualty in the Mumbai Police force to 102.
Police said, Ahmed, a resident of Bandra Police Colony, was on a long leave when he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was to resume duty in two days. Bharat Gaikwad, senior inspector of DN Nagar police station said that Ahmed had comorbidities like high blood pressure and diabetes. "Patel's condition began deteriorating on April 12 after his oxygen levels were fluctuating and he was shifted to the ICU in BSES Hospital. He succumbed to the virus," added Gaikwad.
Police said that Patel was put on ventilator on Thursday after his oxygen level reached 72 per cent. Patel is survived by his siblings, as his wife had died 20 years ago and they had no children. Patel is the third personnel to succumb to coronavirus in the Mumbai police force in the last 15 days taking the toll to 102, including 14 officers. The state police force death toll has touched 374.
