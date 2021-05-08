Constable attached to Dahisar police station dies of COVID-19; death toll in Mumbai Police reaches 111

A 48-year-old head constable attached to Dahisar police station succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday. Sandip Tawde, a resident of Dahisar, breathed his last at Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri (E) on Saturday after testing positive on April 24. The death toll in Mumbai Police force reached 111.

According to police sources, Tawde, who had been assigned court-related works, is survived by his wife and kids and was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital on April 24, after testing positive on duty. On April 28, his health deteriorated and was shifted from general ward to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Three days later, after he was feeling better, he was shifted back to the general ward.