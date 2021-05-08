Constable attached to Dahisar police station dies of COVID-19; death toll in Mumbai Police reaches 111

A 48-year-old head constable attached to Dahisar police station succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday. Sandip Tawde, a resident of Dahisar, breathed his last at Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri (E) on Saturday after testing positive on April 24. The death toll in Mumbai Police force reached 111.
According to police sources, Tawde, who had been assigned court-related works, is survived by his wife and kids and was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital on April 24, after testing positive on duty. On April 28, his health deteriorated and was shifted from general ward to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Three days later, after he was feeling better, he was shifted back to the general ward.
"Tawde's oxygen saturation kept dwindling below 92 and failed to reach the normal level between 95 and 100. He had developed breathing issues due to the fluctuating oxygen levels and was shifted to the ICU again last week, after which he succumbed to the virus in the wee hours of Saturday, at around 3am," said Pravin Patil, senior inspector of Dahisar police station.
With Tawde's death, the death toll has reached 111 in Mumbai Police force due to COVID-19. There are 384 and a total of 8,677 have contracted the virus till now.
