'Conspiracy' to not allow our CM: Shiv Sena on Sharad Pawar's claim

Mumbai: Hailing NCP chief Sharad Pawar for rejecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's offer to ally with BJP, Shiv Sena on Wednesday said that BJP had conspired to not allow a Chief Minister from the party.

During an interview with a TV channel, the NCP chief on Monday said that the Prime Minister, during a meeting at Parliament last month, had asked him to ally with the BJP and be a part of the government at the Centre and Maharashtra.