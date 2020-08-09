'Conspiracy is being hatched against Maha Govt', alleges Sanjay Raut as Sushant Singh Rajput death case goes to CBI

In his weekly column, Raut has slammed the Centre and pointed at the ‘misuse of the central agencies’ like CBI. He said that the Centre’s intervention in Rajput's death case is an insult to Mumbai Police.

Raut said that many state government's have banned the CBI. “Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were of the same opinion about the CBI when they were active in Gujarat politics. They had opposed the transfer of Godhra riots and the subsequent killings," he said.

Without naming the news channel, the Rajya Sabha MP said that one channel has been using derogatory and threatening language for the Chief Minister. This section of media has the support of the Opposition party (BJP), which wants to destabilise the government, Raut added.

“It appears that the script of the entire Sushant episode was pre-determined. The Opposition has been linking state minister Aaditya Thackeray with the case just because he shared cordial relations with some of the Bollywood actors. More disturbing is the Opposition’s stand on the entire episode as they have stood firm in support of the Bihar Police," Sanjay Raut said.