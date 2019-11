Cong's Patole to face off with BJP's Kathore for Speaker's post tomorrow

The Congress on Saturday announced party MLA Nana Patole as the candidate of the ruling Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance for the election for Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's post, while the BJP named Kisan Kathore as its nominee.

The election will be held on Sunday, a day after the ruling alliance cleared the floor test. As many as 169 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly voted in its favour, while the BJP's 105 MLAs staged a walkout.

"Nana Patole will be our candidate for the Speaker's election," Congress leader Manikrao Thakre told PTI.

Patole represents Sakoli Assembly segment in Vidarbha.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said Kathore, party MLA from Murbad in Thane district, will be its candidate.

Patole hoped he would be elected unopposed.

"They (the BJP) have the right in democracy (to field a candidate). But it has been a tradition in Maharashtra that Speaker is elected unopposed. We hope that tradition continues," the Congress leader told reporters.

Both Patole and Kathore are in their fourth term as MLA.