Congress’s top guns miffed over being muzzled in MVA

Mumbai: It looks like all is not well in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Despite repeated clarification from the MVA government partners, Congress Ministers Ashok Chavan and Dr Nitin Raut are unhappy for lack of due share in decision-making process and delays in the clearance of files pertaining to their respective departments. Chavan, who holds the Public Work Department, was seriously hurt after the proposal to split his department was prepared by the offices without his knowledge.

Chavan picked up the phone and spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressing disappointment at the manner he has been kept in dark. Chavan, who is a former Chief Minister, has reportedly conveyed to Thackeray such things should not happen again.

Few days ago Chavan and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, who is also the state Congress chief, had met Thackeray and complained about being neglected in decision-making. They had also complained about NCP and Shiv Sena dominating the show while Congress is a laggard.

Thackeray had assured that Congress ministers will get due share in decision making. Dr Raut is keeping a low profile after Thackeray snubbed him by ordering the cancellation of appointments of 16 independent directors in four state owned power companies. Dr Raut had done these unilaterally keeping even his own party and allies NCP and Shiv Sena. Dr Raut took the decision citing delays in clearance of files by the administration.

However, Dr Raut on Friday clarified that he was not unhappy. Instead, he argued that the MVA government is strong and stable and it will complete five year tenure.

He further stated that CM Thackeray holds dialogue with all ministers and there was no communication gap.