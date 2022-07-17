Congress voice wasn’t heard enough in Maha Vikas Aghadi govt: Milind Deora

Congress leader Milind Deora | Instagram

Mumbai: Ahead of the municipal elections scheduled in the coming months, Congress leader Milind Deora said that the developments within the Shiv Sena, which has ruled the civic body for more than two decades, will have to be sorted out organizationally, electorally and legally between the two groups led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

Deora, who was recently appointed the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) observer for the Gujarat Assembly elections due by the end of this year, said that being part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance had both pros and cons for the Congress.

“One of the disadvantages was that the Congress voice wasn’t heard enough in the government and in the public domain. Now that the government is no more, we have to strike a balance between aligning with the like-minded parties, but not relinquishing the space to alliance partners,” he said.

Deora said, “I have written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that the municipal elections in Mumbai have to be fought freely and fairly, wards cannot be manipulated to suit one party’s interest.”

The Congress leader has kept a low profile after his second consecutive loss in the Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai South constituency in 2019 and stepping down as the president of the Mumbai Congress.

Read Also Congress leader Milind Deora slams Gujarat woman for sologamy act; netizens upset