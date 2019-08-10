Congress urges Maharashtra CM to provide relief funds to flood-hit people in cash

Mumbai: Congress on Saturday shot-off a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urging him to provide relief funds in cash to the flood-hit victims and not transfer the money to their bank accounts as many of them have lost their crucial bank documents in the deluge.

The party also highlighted that many of the financial institutions in the state are not working for the past few days due to relentless rain in the region.

"You (Devendra Fadnavis) have announced financial help to the flood victims in the state. Before this, the financial help was also announced for the people affected by natural calamity. But earlier, on all occasions, financial help was provided in the form of cash," says the letter.

"According to your new order, the said help will be transferred to an individual's personal Bank accounts. The issue is, people who have lost everything in this flood have lost their passbooks and other important documents required for withdrawal of the relief funds," the letter adds.