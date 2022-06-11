Congress to stage protest at ED offices in Mumbai and Nagpur on June 13 | PTI

Congress party, which is sharing power with Shiv Sena and BJP in Maharashtra, will stage a protest in front of the offices of the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai and Nagpur on June 13 for its alleged misuse by the BJP led government at the Centre against the opposition parties. The trigger is ED notices sent to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee alleged that the BJP led government at the Centre was playing vendetta politics against Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi.

‘’ED has issued notices sent to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by implicating them in a false case which is a conspiracy hatched by the BJP led government at the Centre. It clearly shows that the central machinery is being misused to suppress the opposition’s voice. The protest is being organized on June 13 to condemn the dictatorial attitude of the Centre,’’ claimed the state party chief Nana Patole.

‘’The BJP government at the Centre is working in violation of democracy and the Constitution. The Modi government has turned the central investigative agencies like CBI, ED, Income Tax, NCB into puppets and they are being misused to discredit the opposition. Leaders of opposition parties across the country are being raided and action is being taken against them. The Congress party has been constantly raising its voice against the oppressive, tyrannical and arbitrary rule of the BJP,’’ said Patole. He added that the BJP government has been silent on three black agricultural laws, inflation and unemployment.