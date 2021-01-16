Congress takes out tractor rally against farm laws and rising fuel prices in Nagpur

A day after talks between the Centre and agitating farmers failed even after 9th round, Shiv Sena’s ruling ally Congress party on Saturday took out a rally in the state’s second capital, Nagpur on Saturday to demand the repeal of three farm laws. Party workers also shouted slogans against the spiraling fuel prices and surrounded the Raj Bhavan at Nagpur as a mark of protest.

Congress workers and party leaders rode on tractors and raised slogans against the Central government in front of the Raj Bhavan in Nagpur. The rally was earlier supposed to be held in Mumbai, but the venue for the protest was changed at the last minute to coincide with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's visit to Nagpur from January 12 to 17.

State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and other party leaders lashed out at the BJP led government at the Centre for being pro industrialists and anti farmers. He led a scathing attack on the Centre saying that three laws will not only destroy the farmers but there will be an increase in hoarding and inflation.

‘’The Congress party stands firmly behind the farmers who have been protesting for 50 days. The Mahavikas Aghadi government does not only speak but also helps the farmers,’’ he noted.

Thorat and other party ministers slammed the Centre on soaring fuel prices. They alleged that despite the huge fall in crude oil prices, the central government is robbing the common man by increasing fuel prices every day in the country. They strongly demanded a roll back in fuel prices.