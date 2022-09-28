Congress takes a dig at Maharashtra ministers’ Gujarat visit | FPJ

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday took a dig at the Shinde Fadnavis government over the visit by forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and industry minister Uday Samant to Gujarat, especially after the state lost the Vedanta Foxconn project. The state Congress chief Nana Patole taunted, ‘’Did two ministers go to Gujarat to discuss how to send industries there from Maharashtra?’’

On the announcement of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the district guardian minister of six districts, Patole asked whether he was a Spider-Man. ‘’The most serious thing is that six districts have been given to one Minister Fadnavis). Is he a Guardian Minister over Spider-Man? How will he give time for the development of these six districts? Due to the dispute between these two (the Shinde camp and BJP), the districts will suffer a lack of development. Already this government has stayed development works that were already approved,’’ he said.

Patole further said that the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state is working at the behest of the centre, they cannot take any decision without asking Delhi. ‘’Therefore, it is the misfortune of Maharashtra that it has to make trips to Delhi. We have been saying from the beginning that the ED government in the state is unconstitutional,’’ he added.

On the other hand, people are suffering from skyrocketing inflation. The middle class has been crushed by inflation and the central government is shirking its responsibility. ‘’Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is saying that the state government should reduce inflation. The current government in Maharashtra is working at the behest of Delhi so we have to see what they do to bring down inflation as Nirmala Sitharaman said,’’ he noted.