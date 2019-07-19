Congress stunned as thousands of party workers make presence felt

Mumbai: It was an unexpected gathering for the Congress which is currently labelled as “demoralised party” after the humiliating defeat in Lok Sabha election.

Thousands of workers from all corners of the state thronged to attend the Congress programme at the Yeshwantrao Chavan Pratishthan Auditorium.

The ground and first floor of the auditorium were packed to capacity, so its party workers decided to sit on the floors, while some stood on-stage just behind their leaders.

Unbelievably, even after this, there was a space crunch, so the workers opted to occupy the entrance, due to which a giant TV screen was arranged to view the programme from outside.

The newly-appointed state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat took charge from outgoing Congress president Ashok Chavan on Thursday at Tilak Bhavan, state party headquarter.

Later all senior leaders reached Yeshwantrao Chavan auditorium near Mantralaya which was packed with workers. The programme was attended by all key Congress leaders along with Thorat.

Mallikarjun Kharge, in-charge of Maharashtra, former Chief Ministers Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde, former state Congress president Manikrao Thakre, Leader Of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, all newly appointed five working presidents Vishwajeet Kadam, Basavaraj Patil, Nitin Raut, Yeshomati Thakur, Muzaffar Hussain, lone Lok Sabha member from state Balu Dhanorkar and others.

Forget Factionalism

Balasaheb Thorat appealed to all workers and leaders to forget factionalism. “I do not believe in factionalism, but all should forget this factionalism?

All in politics knew that it is Congress who defeats Congress. We can come to power in the Assembly election if we all keep aside factionalism,” Thorat said after taking charge.

Kharge fixed Target for leaders

All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-charge of Maharashtra Congress Mallikarjun Kharge fixed target of ensuring victory of four to five candidates for all key leaders of the state.

“All former Chief Ministers, AICC General Secretaries will have to take responsibility of ensuring victory of four to five party candidates in Assembly.

They should devote all their energies and spend money for this and you leaders have money to spend,” this straight statement from Khrage received thunderous applause from Congress workers.