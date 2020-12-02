Congress stir in Maharashtra today over vexed farm laws

The ruling Congress will stage a statewide agitation on Thursday to extend support to the agitating farmers who have been stopped at the Delhi borders and are protesting against the central government’s three farm laws. Already various farmers’ organisations have announced agitation. The Congress has been at the forefront, demanding repeal of the three farm acts and had held statewide protests last month.

Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, who is the state party chief said, “Farmers across the country are outraged against the oppressive agriculture law imposed by the central government and farmers have rallied against the law. The farmers have reached Delhi, demanding repeal of these oppressive laws and will not back down till the demands are met. The Congress party will hold a statewide agitation on Thursday to extend the party’s support.’’ Terming the three Central laws “anti farmers,’’ he said the Congress party has been quite vocal on this issue in and outside the parliament since beginning.

Thorat said the state Congress unit has been protesting for the last two months by staging agitations, demanding repeal of these “black’’ laws. “A signature campaign was carried out. More than 60 lakh farmers, agricultural laborers and workers from all over the state had participated in it,’’ he added.

Thorat attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for being adamant on its stand and said that the government should reach out to farmers and not make it an ego issue. “Although the Centre is repeatedly saying that three laws are in farmers’ interest, they are not convinced, as they do not go merely by rhetoric. The Centre should change the laws as demanded by the farmers. The Congress party is with the farmers and will continue to support their cause,’’ he noted.