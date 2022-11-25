Congress slams Shinde-Fadnavis government over making voter registration mandatory for college admission

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil | ANI

The Congress party slammed the Shinde Fadnavis government's decision to make voter registration mandatory for students over the age of 18 seeking admission to Maharashtra colleges on Friday.

The state Congress general secretary, Sachin Sawant, was responding to the Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil’s announcement at the meeting of the vice chancellors called by the Governor on Thursday.

Voting itself is not compulsory by the Modi government

Sawant, taking strong objection to the state government’s decision, said, ‘’Voting itself is not compulsory by the Modi government. Voting is recognized as a right but not a duty under ROP Act 1950" so how to make voter registration compulsory for education? Enthusiasm about voting should increase among the youth.’’

Earlier, as the Free Press Journal reported today, Patil said that, as against the goal of attaining the enrollment of 50 lakh students in the higher education system, Maharashtra has an enrollment of only 32 lakh students. He called upon universities to run a campaign to encourage higher enrollment.

Maharashtra has an enrollment of only 32 lakh students

Earlier, taking note of the dismal percentage of voter registration by students of universities and colleges, Patil had said, ‘’The government will issue a resolution mandating students get their voter registration done before getting admission to colleges."